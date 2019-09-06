5 Steps To Ready Dryers for Wet Grain

Quick Look:

Inspect your grain dryers and order parts ASAP so it’s ready for harvest. Tips for inspection and maintenance below.

Brock introduced a new grain dryer controller that can be accessed remotely through phones, tablets and laptops.

Sukup has a new paddle-sweep system to encourage zero-entry grain bin systems—a product that was previously only available for commercial systems.

After a challenging planting season, combines will likely be rolling before some of the crop reaches optimal moisture levels. As a result, farmers will need to fire up their dryers – something they haven’t done a whole lot of the past five years.

“This year dryers will need to be used and they might not be in good repair and need service,” says Gary Woodruff, GSI district manager. “One thing that will soon become critical is access to repair parts, especially if you wait until right before harvest.”

Grain experts say farmers should do the following now to make sure their dryers are ready for harvest season:

Physically inspect dryers yourself or have a dealer come look it over for you. Get parts ordered and installed early. Consider your alternatives, such as local elevators. Lock in space if needed. Plan harvest now, consider starting earlier and compensate with dryer systems. Determine if it’s time to upgrade dryer systems or add more drying equipment to condition grain or add additional storage.

There are still solutions for farmers who don’t yet have continuous flow dryers.

“If you’re using in-bin systems, you’ll either need a circulator or stirring device if you plan on putting anything in over 20%,” says David Luff, president of Luffland Builders of Bates City, Mo., which sells Brock and Sukup grain bins. “If you don’t, you will overdry the bottom and the top will be wet. However, if you’re planning to dry a lot of grain over 22% you’ll probably need a batch or continuous flow dryer.”

New grain storage technology

Brock Grain Systems is introducing Intui-Dry Dryer Control to help provide farmers and commercial grain operators with simpler monitoring and control of their dryers. This new system will replace the company’s Quantum and Spectrum controllers.

The controller outside of the dryer is a 15.6” touch screen that provides management of all aspects of the dryer. It also includes graphs outlining wet and dry moisture percentages and tracks historical trends. In addition, it can alert users of alarms with ID codes and timestamps.

Intui-Dry also comes with an app to provide remote access. The app allows operators to monitor and control the system anywhere.

Sukup Manufacturing is releasing a new paddle sweep that gives farmers a true zero-entry grain option. This was previously only available for commercial grain systems but now can be used on bins as small as 48’ diameter.

The system includes a “freefloat” pivot point to account for variations in the concrete, adjustable front paddle shields, automatic touch screen controls and the ability to place the system in “auto” mode. When placed in auto, the control senses chain load and advances the sweep without overloading the motor.