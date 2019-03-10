5 Retirement Investment Tips For Farmers

Are you ready for retirement? There are steps you should take to ensure you’re able to live the life you desire once it’s time to pass the management reins to the next generation.

On average, men age 65 today will live 84.3 years, according to the U.S. Department of Social Security. That’s almost 20 years of retirement bliss or blunder, depending on how well-prepared you are. The average monthly income for a couple drawing Social Security benefits is $2,176—roughly $26,000 per year.

That should trigger concern among producers, says David Marrison, Ohio State University Extension specialist.

“If $2,176 is an average benefit, it’s safe to say farm couples will receive less than that,” he explains. “Farmers are really good at avoiding tax payments, so [many] probably haven’t even paid in average contributions.”

Even if they do receive the average, Marrison says, farmers should think through where the remainder of their living expenses will come from. “The average household lives on $60,000 per year,” he says. “If $26,120 will come from Social Security, what about the rest?”

In many cases, the difference directly affects the farm business, Marrison says. The following tips can help you plan while limiting negative consequences for your operation.