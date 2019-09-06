5 Reasons to Attend Hemp College

Join us for Farm Journal Hemp College Sept.17 in Altoona, Iowa.

Wondering what Hemp College is all about? Here’s a quick snapshot:

Don’t have time to watch? Here are the five reasons you want to be in the room where it happens:

1. This crop is getting a lot of second looks from farmers, as the data shows:

2. There’s a learning curve to growing hemp. “This is something we’re trying to make economically feasible on a large scale, and it’s going to take some management to be successful,” says Bob Pearce, a professor with the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

3. It takes education to separate the trusted partners from the sketchy players. “I would be cautious if you’re starting a new hemp state and somebody comes trying to sell something to you,” says Hemp College Instructor Charles Wellso, the co-founder of Sanitas Peak Financial and an entrepreneur with investment experience in the hemp space.

4. Farmers need to know the pests and diseases that threaten hemp. “We’ve already identified a number of diseases and insect pests on hemp,” Pearce says.

5. Sourcing hemp seeds is tricky. “Right now, we’re using varieties from all over the world, and some of them fit in our locations and some of them don’t fit. Poor seed quality has also been an issue, and something that we’re going to have to address,” Pearce says.

