$5 Corn Not Likely in 2019

The world carryout situation in corn is fairly tight when you compare it to other crops. Three U.S. Farm Report analysts said during the Top Producer Summit that despite tighter stocks and USDA possibly lowering the 2018 national corn yield in its next report, the factors may not be enough to push corn to $5 in 2019.

Hear from Matt Bennett of Bennett Consulting, Naomi Blohm of Stewart-Peterson and Pete Meyer of S&P Global Platts.