4 Reasons To Attend Executive Women in Agriculture

Today, women make up more than 30% of farm operators. Top Producer is proud to offer an event dedicated exclusively to women in agriculture. In the past, EWA has drawn nearly 250 producers and agribusiness professionals. EWA features dynamic keynote speakers and educational breakout sessions, as well as unique networking opportunities for women farm owners and operators from around the country.

Here are the Top 4 Reasons to Attend

EWA is a one-of-a-kind networking event, with plenty of chances to talk with peers and make new friends from across the country. Last year's attendees came from 25 states and Canada. You'll have the opportunity to hear from nearly 20 experts in the areas of leadership development, consumer trends, grain and livestock marketing, risk management, succession planning, business strategies and communication. Be inspired by a dynamic keynote speaker. The opening keynote speaker, sponsored by Corteva, is a must-attend session. Carey Lohrenz knows what it takes to win in one of the highest pressure, extreme environments imaginable: in the cockpit at Mach 2. As the first female F‐14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot in the U.S. Navy, Carey is used to working in fast moving, dynamic environments, where inconsistent execution can generate catastrophic results. Carey’s experience in the all-male environment of fighter aviation and her ability to pass on the lessons learned in her career. Don’t miss her presentation! Meet the 2019 (and first-ever) EWA Trailblazer Award winner. Top Producer of the Year honorees. Three impressive farm operations will be recognized as part of this long-standing and prestigious award. Network with them and gather advice to take home to your own operation.

The Top Producer Summit is a combination of three must-attend Top Producer conferences, which includes Top Producer Seminar, Tomorrow's Top Producer, and Executive Women in Agriculture (EWA). In addition, a Legacy Project Conference will take place the same week, all at the Hilton Chicago Hotel. Bring your entire family and farm team to attend these high-level business conferences!

To learn more and register, visit tpsummit.com.