4 Critical Safety Steps

If an accident happens to a family member or farmhand, could you – under pressure and in cohesive words – relay the exact location to an emergency responder?

“Emergency response planning and coordination looks identical to 50 years ago,” says Shay Foulk, consultant with Ag View Solutions in Rowley, Iowa. “An accident happens, emergency responders are directed to a general location and they figure out the situation once they get there. Is that what you want for your farm?”

Take these steps, Foulk says, so you can be proactive in the event you face an emergency situation.