3 Things Ag Sales People Should Do During COVID-19

In June, Farm Journal conducted its COVID-19 Reintegration Survey with 640 farmers and livestock producers responding. The research aimed to learn the steps farmers expect from input suppliers and other sales and service representatives before they allow them back onto their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what professionals in ag sales should know:

1. Every farmer feels a bit different about in-person meetings. About 45% of respondents say they have reservations about allowing sales reps back onto their operations. Farmers said the following would be requirements to allow input suppliers back on their operation:





2. Share your company’s procedures and standards during this time. From the survey, only 16% have received formal correspondence from their suppliers with re-entry plans. Of those who received plans 84% said those plans were sufficient to allow suppliers back on their operation. This could be a great opportunity to instill trust and open communication about the logistics of meeting.

3. Behaviors for purchasing are starting to change. COVID-19 is being viewed as accelerating trends, such as the use of technology. Form the survey, almost 40% have purchased more of their inputs online because of COVID-19. And 47% foresee using online purchasing more in the future.





Learn more in this segment from AgriTalk with The Scoop editor Margy Eckelkamp and Tyne Morgan and Davis Michaelsen discussing the data.



