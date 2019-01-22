3 Steps to Take Before You Diversify the Farm

A diversified business has both pros and cons. While it can add financial cushion in tough years, it can also be a farm’s downfall, if not properly researched. Carefully weigh your options and consider both best- and worst-case scenarios before investing.

“Examine and document the risks and benefits of the project,” says Moe Russell, president of Russell Consulting group. “The dangers to watch for in diversifying are: Don’t get into a business you don’t know much about, unless you can learn in a very steep learning curve, and be willing and able to hire talent and experience you don’t have.”