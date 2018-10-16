25 Breakouts Provide 8 Hours of Custom AgTech Education

Farm Journal’s AgTech Expo will meet farmers where they are on the spectrum of adopting ag technology—from beginner to advanced—and deliver take-home knowledge about how to maximize on-farm technology’s return on investment. This event also provides excellent education and networking for those who serve farmers—retailers, precision ag consultants, agronomists and farm managers. Click here to register.

The event has more than nine hours in the interactive expo and eight hours of educational programming. Here’s a link to the full agenda. The event takes place Dec. 3 to 5 in Indianapolis.

For 2018, the AgTech Expo has premier keynotes and more than 25 breakout sessions focused on precision ag, using data, iron and machinery and sustainable technology. Due to popular request, select breakout sessions will be repeated, so attendees can truly customize their educational experiences.

Here’s a selected list of breakouts: (click here for full agenda)

Precision Ag

Dialing In Agronomy With Technology Ken Ferrie, Crop-Tech Consulting

The Value Of Data Layers In Making Real-Time Decisions Erich Eller, ForeFront Ag Solutions

ROI Of Using Tech to Solve Agronomic Issues Tim Norris, Ag Info Tech

The Future of Predictive Modeling John Fulton, Ohio State University

Using Data

The Perils of Making Decisions With Bad Data Isaac Ferrie, Crop-Tech Consulting

What Does Blockchain Mean to Agriculture Panel discussion

How The Quality of Data Drives The Decisions You Can Use It For Steve Cubbage, Record Harvest

Know The Value of Farm Data… Today and Tomorrow Terry Griffin, Kansas State University

Lessons Learned from Litigating Farm Data Issues Terry Griffin, Kansas State University

Iron & Machinery

How to Smooth The Bumpy Road of Tech Compatibility John Fulton, Ohio State University

The Future of Farm Machinery Panel discussion

How Remote Sensing Is Answering Tough Questions Panel discussion

Row by Row—Are There Limitations of VRT? Erich Eller, ForeFront Ag Solutions

Take Control With Driverless Machines Tim Norris, Ag Info Tech

Sustainable Tech

6 Letters With Big Impact: VRT NPK Erich Eller, ForeFront Ag Solutions

Blockchain: Another Big Reason Your Farm Needs a Complete Digital Strategy Steve Cubbage, Record Harvest

Managing Your Fertilizer Footprint Ken Ferrie, Crop-Tech Consulting