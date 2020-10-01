2020 World Forage Analysis Superbowl Winners Announced

The World Forage Analysis Superbowl evaluated 266 entries from 16 states and presented awards to top five finishers in eight divisions during the virtual Brevant seeds Forage Superbowl Luncheon on Wednesday, September 30. Hardrock Farms of Wheatland, Wyo., was named Grand Champion Forage Producer of the 37th annual contest with their Commercial Hay entry and were presented $2,500 from Kemin Animal Nutrition & Health. The Grand Champion First-Time Entrant cash award of $2,000, sponsored by Kuhn North America, was presented to Dividing Ridge Farm, Fairhope, Penn.

Additionally, two Quality Counts Awards were presented to competitors. In the area of Quality Counts Corn Silage, Johnson Farms LLC, Daggett, Mich., took home top honors. The top award for the Quality Counts Hay/Haylage went to Lazy 2K, Wheatland, Wyo., and was sponsored by CROPLAN by WinField.

The top five placings from each division are:

Baleage Division – Sponsored by Agri-King, Inc.

1st Place – Kendall Guither, Walnut, Ill.

2nd Place – Jenson Family Farms, Elk Mound, Wis.

3rd Place – Joseph Beachy, Bonduel, Wis.

4th Place – Evergreen View LLC, Waldo, Wis.

5th Place – Katherine Guither, Walnut, Ill.

Commercial Hay Division – Sponsored by NEXGROW Alfalfa

1st Place – Bappe Farm, Riverton, Wyo.

2nd Place – Lazy 2K, Wheatland, Wyo.

3rd Place – Cross Raods Farm LLC, Center, Col.

4th Place – Rooster Ranch, Casper, Wyo.

5th Place – Dick and Powell Farm, Cordell, Okl.

Dairy Hay Division– Sponsored by W-L Alfalfa

1st Place – Lester Zimmerman, Penn Yan, N.Y.

2nd Place – Don & Nancy Hasselquist, Osceola, Wis.

3rd Place – Olson Farms, Lena, Wis.

4th Place – Agreda Acres, Byron, Ill.

5th Place – Town and Country Farms, Melrose, Wis.

Grass Hay Division – Sponsored by Barenbrug USA

1st Place – Lazy 2K, Wheatland, Wyo.

2nd Place – Hardrock Farms, Wheatland, Wyo.

3rd Place – Stefan Hay Company, North Collins, N.Y.

4th Place – Olson Farms, Lena, Wis.

5th Place – Joseph Beachy, Bonduel, Wis.

Alfalfa Haylage Division– Sponsored by Ag-Bag by RCI

1st Place – Corner Oak Farm, Grand Blanc, Mich.

2nd Place – Royal Vista Holsteins, Pickett, Wis.

3rd Place – Ethan Haywood, Hastings, Mich.

4th Place – Sand Creek Dairy, Hastings, Mich.

5th Place – Austin Haywood, Hastings, Mich.

Mixed/Grass Haylage Divison – Sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition

1st Place – Olson Farms, Lena, Wis.

2nd Place – Legacy Farms, Shell Lake, Wis.

3rd Place – Brost Farms, Medford, Wis.

4th Place – Morning View Dairy LLC, Merrill, Wis.

5th Place – Leuer Dairy, Oconto, Wis.

Standard Corn Silage Division – Sponsored by Scherer Inc.

1st Place – Jenson Family Farms., Elk Mound, Wis.

2nd Place – Cla-Cor Dairy, Eastony, Mo.

3rd Place – Johnson Farms LLC, Daggett, Mich

4th Place – Platte/Spitzley Dairy, Westphalia, Mich.

5th Place – O’Harrows Family Farm, Oconto Falls, Wis.

BMR Corn Silage Divison – Sponsored by Brevant seeds

1st Place – West-Vale-Vu Dairy, Nashville, Mich.

2nd Place – Barbland Farms-South, Fabius, N.Y.

3rd Place – Dale Amstutz, Sterling, Ohio

4th Place – Raes Dairy LLC, Phelps, N.Y.

5th Place – Thornapple Farms, Leicester, N.Y.

In addition to the division and special awards sponsors listed above, the 2020 World Forage Analysis Superbowl was made possible by Platinum Sponsor, Brevant seeds. Additional support was provided by general sponsors, New Holland, National Hay Association, Passion Ag, Inc. and Provimi.

The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is organized in partnership between Dairyland Laboratories Inc., Hay & Forage Grower, US Dairy Forage Research Center, University of Wisconsin and World Dairy Expo. To learn more, visit foragesuperbowl.org.