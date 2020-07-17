2020 Missouri State Fair Pivots to a Youth Livestock Show

The Missouri State Fair is taking a "back-to-basics" approach and is pivoting to a youth livestock show on Aug. 13-23 instead of its traditional state fair experience. The fair announced on Friday that it will cancel its Opening Day Ceremony, Governor’s Ham Breakfast, carnival midway and all other non-youth livestock related events.

After major Midwest state fairs began canceling in June, the Missouri State Fair announced it would go on as planned. However, due to public health and safety concerns and a desire to create a quality outdoor experience, the fair announced it is changing course.



In 1901, the Missouri State Fair began as a showcase of Missouri agriculture. In order to stay true to that tradition, the fair said it will continue to allow the invaluable agriculture education experience to Missouri 4-H and FFA members by offering a youth livestock show only, according to a Missouri State Fair press release.

"We care deeply about the public health and safety of our fairgoers and our community. When the original decision to move forward with the Fair was made, the information and numbers were different than they are now," the Missouri State Fair said in a release.

In collaboration with Governor Parson and the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, they decided the best course of action is to work to reduce the number of individuals on the fairgrounds. They will continue best practices for sanitation and public health during the youth livestock show.

In addition to public health and safety concerns, providing a quality outdoor experience relies heavily on the support of sponsors and vendors.

"As those supporters have evaluated the effect the pandemic has had on their ability to participate, many have had to limit or cancel their participation. Limited concessions will be on grounds to service our exhibitors and their families," the Missouri State Fair said in a release.

The Fair will be issuing applicable refunds. For more information, visit the Missouri State Fair website.





