2020 Animal Ag Alliance Stakeholders Summit Goes Virtual

The Animal Agriculture Alliance 2020 Stakeholders Summit is going virtual in response to ongoing public health concerns around hosting large events. The Virtual Summit, still being held May 7-8, will include the same exciting speaker lineup that was planned for the in-person event with sessions covering sustainability, animal welfare, influencer engagement, preparing for animal rights activist campaigns and other hot topics.



Registration is now open for the Virtual Summit at Summit.AnimalAgAlliance.org/Register!



Virtual Summit registration will give attendees exclusive access to 13 hours of live, dynamic content spread out among a series of pre-conference webinars and the two-day virtual event. See the updated agenda atSummit.AnimalAgAlliance.org/Agenda. Recordings from each session will also be available to confirmed virtual attendees only through the end of 2020. The Alliance team is working to ensure attendees enjoy digital networking opportunities that are more valuable than ever in today’s challenging environment.



The annual Summit, now in its 19th year, brings together thought leaders in the agriculture and food industries to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas to connect everyone along the food chain, engage influencers and protect the future of animal agriculture. Attendees will leave the 2020 Virtual Summit, themed Primed & Prepared, with the tools they need to take action and be part of any and all conversations that could impact the future of animal agriculture and their business.

For more about the Summit, check out this video with Allyson Brimmer-Jones, director of industry relations for the Alliance. Though the event has gone virtual since Farm Journal's PORK spoke with Jones, the same topics and speakers will be featured.