The 2018 Rising Stars Class

Twenty-five individuals were named to the ARA Rising Stars program to recognize, reward and develop high-achievers and emerging leaders.

“We are proud of each individual recognized as a part of the ARA Rising Stars program,” Daren Coppock, president and CEO of the Ag Retailers Association says. “These leaders are the cream of the crop, and I have no doubt will be influential in the industry for many years to come.”

The Rising Stars program is sponsored by ARA member Yargus AGI of Marshall, Ill.

Here are the 2018 Rising Stars: