The 2018 Rising Stars Class

The Rising Stars program is sponsored by ARA member Yargus AGI of Marshall, Ill.
Twenty-five individuals were named to the ARA Rising Stars program to recognize, reward and develop high-achievers and emerging leaders.
“We are proud of each individual recognized as a part of the ARA Rising Stars program,” Daren Coppock, president and CEO of the Ag Retailers Association says. “These leaders are the cream of the crop, and I have no doubt will be influential in the industry for many years to come.”
Here are the 2018 Rising Stars:
- Andrew Baertlein, J.R. Simplot Company
- Angela Blanks, Agrian
- Ben Carlisle, GreenPoint Ag
- Martin Clevenger, J.R. Simplot Company
- Michael Cowan, J.R. Simplot Company
- Sarah Daily, FMC Corporation
- Brandi Fink, River Valley Cooperative
- Nathan Foster, Wilbur-Ellis
- David Gleason, J.R. Simplot Company
- Ryan Harbison, Tri-County Chemical
- Lucas Irwin, Carolina Eastern-Vail
- Jake Juarez, Farmobile
- Andrew Kappes, Agtegra Cooperative
- Kendra Keitzer, River Valley Cooperative
- Paul Keppy, International Raw Materials LTD
- Anthony Lorentz, J.R. Simplot Company
- Marissa Mann, Compass Minerals - Plant Nutrition
- Brent Neys, Agtegra Cooperative
- Colby Olmstead, MFA Incorporated
- Luke Schnitker, Premier Companies
- Nick Schroth, Wilbur-Ellis
- Lisa Stiles, FMC Corporation
- Jackson Tisher, Agtegra Cooperative
- Bill Truesdell, J.R. Simplot Company
- Katherine Vail, Carolina Eastern-Vail
