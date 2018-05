2018 AgPro Salary Survey

Conducted in April 2018, AgPro’s annual Salary Survey had a record number of responses.

The goal of the survey is to provide a better understanding of salary and compensation for agronomy sales professionals and applicator and machine operators.

Respondents included agronomy department managers, agronomy assistant managers, general managers, assistant managers, location managers and operations managers. Top states represented in the 2018 survey were Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, California, Kansas, Ohio, Missouri and North Carolina.

The average number of full-time professional applicators for the respondents’ companies was 37. The average number for full-time sales agronomists for the respondents’ companies was 30.

One trend is a 5% increase in both expectations of higher education level and higher experience level leading to higher pay for applicators. For sales agronomists, those elevated levels of education and experience still mattered, but the expectation stayed flat.





Introduction by Margy Eckelkamp. Data visualization by Lindsey Benne.