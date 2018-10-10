2 Of The World’s Closest Allies Disagree On Dairy With USMCA

The United States Dairy industry feeling relief after news an updated NAFTA deal called the Unite States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was struck between the United States, Canada and Mexico. The potential agreement is not a done deal. The leader of each country needs to approve the deal. Then, each country’s government needs to ratify it.

While NAFTA partners are coming together and striking a new deal with the USMCA agreement, two of the world’s closest allies, the United States and Canada, couldn’t be more apart on what’s right for their dairy industries. The Canadian dairy industry does not like the potential agreement when it comes to its sector.

AgDay National Reporter Betsy Jibben talks with Harry Van Der Linden, President of Holstein Canada; Chris Galen, Communications Senior Vice President with the National Milk Producers Federation; Mark Stephenson, an Economist and Dairy Policy Expert with UW-Madison; Mike North, analyst with Commodity Risk Management Group; Bernard Tobin, Ontario Field Editor with RealAgriculture; Alan Sigurdsen, a dairy farmer from Barron, Wisconsin and Michael Torrey, a Lobbyist for Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.