13 Ways Precision Ag Advances Leave Farmers Vulnerable to Attack

As technology evolves on farms, producers are opened up to new attacks to their livelihood. A report supported by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Homeland Security outlines the ways in which precision agriculture techniques could provide additional points of vulnerability to farmers.

“Precision agriculture is unique, however, because it took a highly mechanical labor-intensive industry and connected it online,” the report explains, “dramatically increased the attack space available to threat actors. Due to this, otherwise common threats may have unique and far-reaching consequences on the agricultural industry.”

The report defines the following attack categories:

Data theft

Stealing resources

Reputation loss

Destruction of equipment

Gaining an improper financial advantage over a competitor

On-farm risks include the improper use of USB thumb drives, spear-phishing and/or malicious cyber-attacks

“The danger is not just cyber-attacks per se, but any danger which could negatively affect… such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks, equipment breakdown, or insider threats,” the report continues.

Here are 13 vulnerabilities for farmers to be aware of: