12 financial resolutions for 2018

The year’s end is a time to think about getting organized, both personally and financially, for the coming year. “For more than 4,000 years, many people have celebrated the start of their new year by making promises to change their behavior or improve themselves,” says John Chladek, president of Chladek Wealth Management. “And it’s no wonder: While New Year’s resolutions can be hard to keep, they may also make you more than 10 times more likely to achieve your goals than if you hadn’t made a resolution at all.”

Ten times more likely is a big number, and it should strengthen your resolve. These 12 financial resolutions may make your 2018 happier and more successful. You might be incorporating some already, but others might be worth considering.