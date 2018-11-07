11 Ways For Safety To Always Be In Season

Each harvest season, local news stations across the country report on farm accidents that often end in tragedy and rock families and communities. The Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) is committed to the safety of farmers, ag retailers and their communities.

Several safety programs and initiatives are focused on farmers, but safety is also critical to agricultural retailers. That is why ARA has worked with its partners at the Asmark Institute to create a training program geared to retailers.

Custom Application Vehicles (CAVs) have come a long way since their advent in the 1950s. Today, CAVs are vital tools to the success of agricultural retailers. These tools come with a level of safety hazard, and ARA wants to ensure that operators have as much information as possible to keep them safe on the road.

Safety on the Road is a 32-minute training program geared to the safe operation of CAVs on roads and highways to and from the field. This professionally produced DVD covers basic safety issues that operators may encounter. They include:

Basic CAV safety measures

Field entrances

Preventing rollovers

Overhead electric lines

Bridge and road limits

Crossing railroad tracks

Nighttime operations

Narrow roads and steep shoulders

Navigating highway traffic

Safely making left turns

Sharing the roadway with others

Thirty-two minutes could save a life. This training program and other educational resources can be found at www.aradc.org/resources/trainingvideo.