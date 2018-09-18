$100,000 Startup Challenge At AgTech Expo

AgLaunch Initiative, a farm-centric agricultural innovation organization, announced today the Innova $100,000 Row Crop Challenge powered by AgLaunch as part of their expanded partnership with Farm Journal Media to be held at the 2018 Farm Journal AgTech Expo, December 3-5, in Indianapolis. This event is the leading opportunity to connect AgTech startups with row crop farmers.

“The ultimate goal of AgLaunch’s involvement in the Farm Journal AgTech Expo is to demonstrate our farm-centric innovation model to assist new AgTech startups and the farmers we serve,” says Pete Nelson, President & Executive Director of AgLaunch Initiative. “We bring together emerging technology companies that support farming operations with the farmers and investors who share the goal of creating solutions for farmers.”

The Innova $100,000 Row Crop Challenge powered by AgLaunch will be held December 4th on the AgTech Expo Demo Stage and is open to all early stage AgTech startups focused on new and novel solutions to problems in row crop agriculture or to help farmers take advantage of new opportunities. Eligible applicants will vie for up to $100,000 in funding from Innova’s Ag Innovation Fund IV, a $31 million USDA-licensed Rural Business Investment Company backed by 8 Farm Credit Banks, as well as access to the AgLaunch Farmer Network and visibility through the Farm Journal Media family of multi-media platforms.

“At Innova we strive to enable high potential, early-stage startups that serve the agriculture community, to grow into significant economic contributors,” says Dean Didato, partner of Innova. “By providing seed capital and experienced mentorship, we help AgTech startups succeed and deliver the most value to farmers.”

The Challenge will be judged by a panel of farmers and a representative of Innova. Four finalists will be chosen to participate in the Challenge during the Expo. Applications for the competition, judging criteria, and investment eligibility can be found here. Applications are due by October 15. Selected teams will be announced November 15.

In addition to the Challenge, AgLaunch will once again coordinate Startup Station, a demonstration area for new robotics and other innovations. This year’s Expo will also feature an Emerging Technologies Aisle, which is focused on companies that have completed farm-scale pilots and are ready to start expanding their footprint with farmers.

To learn more about the Innova Ag Innovation $100,000 Challenge, availability within the Emerging Technologies Aisle, or other ways you can join AgLaunch in Indianapolis on December 3-5, please contact Rebecca Kaufman at rkaufman@aglaunch.com. For more information about Farm Journal AgTech Expo click here.