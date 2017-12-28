$100 Per Acre is a High Profit

Bob Utterback with Utterback Marketing recently sat down with AgDay TV host Clinton Griffiths to discuss commodity and farm markets. He says his own study of the 80's, 90's and today shows that per acre profits historically are not as high as some people think.

"You look at history, but for a few exceptions, $100 per acre, over all costs, is a high profit," says Utterback.

Watch the video above for more on employing strategies that fit with today's financial environment.