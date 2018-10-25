10 Work Safety Violations To Avoid

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently announced the 10 most frequently cited work safety violations for 2018. New to the list in 2018 was “eye and face protection,” ranked at No. 10.

“Knowing how workers [get] hurt can go a long way toward keeping them safe,” said Deborah A.P. Hersman, CEO and president of the National Safety Council in a recent press release. “OSHA Top 10 list calls out areas that require increased vigilance to ensure everyone goes home safely each day.”

This year’s top ten are:

Fall protection, general requirements Hazard communication Scaffolding Respiratory protection Lockout/tagout Ladders Powered industrial trucks Fall protection, training requirements Machine guarding Eye and face protection

More information will be available at a later date from OSHA, following further analysis.