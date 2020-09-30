New normal. Unprecedented. Pivot. It seems like every day we hear these buzzwords thrown around about 2020, and while it is true that most of our lives don’t look anything like what we expected for this year, adaptation and resilience are not new for agriculture and the ag retailer.

So far, we have made it through the planting, growing and harvest preparation seasons. While it hasn’t been easy, we know that the ag retailer has persisted to uphold its role as the trusted adviser for customers and communities.

As the Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) continues to assist its membership in navigating these sometimes-trying times, we too continue to persist. Our work in Washington to represent the ag retailer never stops.

ARA’s latest challenge is working through how to bring the premier event in ag retail, the ARA Conference & Expo, to our members and the industry in a new, engaging and exciting way. While we all hoped to gather in Las Vegas to celebrate making it through a demanding year, it just wasn’t possible given the current rules around gatherings.

However, we’re still “All in For Ag Retail” in a virtual conference setting. While the event will look distinctly different from what we’re all used to, we think there are some real advantages to a virtual event, and we hope you and your team will plan to join us.

Here are 10 reasons to go “All in For Ag Retail” at the 2020 Virtual ARA Conference & Expo:

1. With no travel costs, more of your team members may participate.

We encourage the participation from members of your team who might not otherwise be able to attend an in-person event.

2. This is the exclusive event to hear from ARA and industry leaders on current trends and inside information for next year.

Association leadership and other subject matter experts are ready to deliver the most current information and guidance on what could happen next.

3. Watch sessions on demand, on your schedule.

With content available live and on demand, attendees will have access to all the speakers and professional development with the click of the mouse.

4. Gain insight on the 2020 election’s impact.

As one of the first industry events to follow the 2020 general election, a not-to-miss panel of experts will explore the results and the implications for the ag retail industry.

5. Explore the expo hall.

Companies and organizations from across the retail sector will be on hand to meet with you in the virtual expo. With an easy platform to make appointments, you can ensure that you get the one-on-one time you need.

6. Connect through unique networking opportunities.

The virtual networking lounge will be open throughout the two days, allowing attendees a place to drop in and visit. While we’ll all miss the receptions and networking in the hallways of the hotel, this is an opportunity to connect and expand your network.

7. Increase your competitive edge with sessions for professional development at a fraction of the cost.

Each conference registration includes access to several professional development speakers and follow-up, interactive workshops. Here’s an opportunity to develop employees at a great price.

8. Special events enhance your conference experience.

Each night, attendees have the opportunity to add on an exclusive wine tasting experience. Seats are limited, so you’ll want to register early!

9. Compete for a grand prize at expo hall events.

Through interactive activities, participants will be incentivized through games and prizes to meet and explore the expo hall.

10. Celebrate fellow industry professionals through ARA’s annual award presentations.

As always, the ARA Conference & Expo is the opportunity to celebrate those who have worked tirelessly for the ag retail industry throughout their careers. We hope that you will join us to celebrate their contributions to the industry and make this year as meaningful as ever.

By registering for the 2020 ARA Conference & Expo on Dec. 1-2, you gain access to more than just a virtual event. Check out the show guide in this issue of The Scoop for a sneak peak into all we have in store. Visit www.aradc.org/conference for updates and to register.