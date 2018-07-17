$1 Million Training Center Opened by DeLaval in Kansas City

DeLaval debuted a newly renovated facility in Kansas City, Missouri that will serve as a training facility for the dairy manufacturing company with a specialization in robotics and food safety.

Renovations at the DeLaval Training Center totaled $1 million and offer a home to train service technicians and dairy farmers in the use of the brand new Voluntary Milking System VMS V300.

“This project is the culmination and ultimate example of our leadership and competence in the dairy industry as a whole,” says Fernando Cuccioli, DeLaval Regional President, North America. “We’re looking forward to not only hosting our own staff members and dealers here, but also producers and other industry specialists, such as veterinarians and nutritionists.”

The Dairy Management Advisory (DMA) training program will be based at the center where work with the three new VMS V300 robotics units and the Herd Navigator will be offered. Herd Navigator is an analysis system that detects both pregnancies and herd health issues such as mastitis and ketosis.

Each year more than 400 students are trained by DeLaval for service maintenance, installation and troubleshooting. The company has 22 trainers total, 13 of whom specialize in robotics.

“The training center really came together quite quickly,” Cuccioli says. “It’s something we began planning over a year ago, but the bulk of the work took place in the last six months.”

DeLaval will continue to operate a training center in Waunakee, Wisconsin that will serve as a facility for VMS Classic training.

Also housed at the Kansas City facility will be DeLaval Cleaning Solutions, which offers a food safety aspect to the training center. The facility will provide training for cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting applications for all dairy, food, and beverage processing industries. There will also be equipment to work with on-site in a training course that exists for food safety through the DeLaval Cleaning Solutions Academy.

“With ever-increasing concerns from consumers about their food, it’s so important to us that our trainings here have a heavy focus on food safety,” says Steve Harris, sales director for DeLaval Cleaning Solutions.

The DeLaval Training Center is housed in an existing facility on the companies Kansas City campus that was already home to distribution, administrative functions and research and development

“We believe the training center will foster excellence in technology and food safety throughout the dairy industry, not just within DeLaval, and we are prepared and excited to get our trainings underway and echo this expertise across North America,” Cuccioli adds.